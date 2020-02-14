Press Play: A Special ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser, John Legend Guest Hosts ‘Ellen’

It’s Valentine’s Day and your favorite show, Stranger Things, got a special teaser titled “From Russia With Love.” “Upside down” fans are getting a quick look at what to expect in the next season — Hopper is alive and bald.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything,” showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety, adding “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

John Legend is guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a second time and it’s been a blast. Not only did he air a very special tribute for wife Chrissy Teigen on Valentine’s Day (see that here), he got to chop it up with the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow. Gwyneth tells John she absolutely adores Valentine’s Day and opened up about being married to Brad Falchuk and the “vagina candle” that has had everyone talking.

Gwyneth also says she “failed as a mom.” Watch the clip up above to see how.