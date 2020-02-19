Conversations: All The Pics You Need To See From Tammy Rivera’s Silent Listening Party

If you’re a Tammy Rivera fan, there’s no doubt you’re proud of how far she’s come in her music career. To think at one point, her hubby Waka Flocka didn’t even know she could sing and now, she’s put out a project (Fate, 2018) and several singles — “All These Kisses”and “Only One,” to name a couple. Last night, it all came together as friends, family, and loved ones showed up and showed out to support Tammy’s upcoming album Conversations. The event went down at Lips Atlanta and was, ironically, a SILENT listening party.

Tammy looked super cute in a little black dress that she paired with all the bling. Standing side-by-side with her hubby on the red carpet, the couple was all smiles and good vibes.

Of course, her daughter Charlie was in the building to support as well, showing off her one-of-a-kind style, and Da Brat, Toya Johnson, and Miss Deb Antney were just a few of the other notable names who came through. Atlanta has a reputation for supporting its own and that definitely held true last night.

Check out more photos from Tammy’s party on the flip and stay tuned for Conversations.

