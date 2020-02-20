Assembly Required: Red Bull Takes Fans On A BTS Journey For Teyana Taylor’s ‘House Of Petunia’

As promised, Red Bull released the first of its Assembly Required series, in which we get a behind the scenes look at everything that went in to Teyana Taylor‘s House of Petunia performance. With appearances from her husband Iman Shumpert, Method Man, Usher, and more fans are thrown into the mom/singer/actress’ world as she navigates tireless rehearsals, injuries, and drama.

One issue arises as Teyana sits with her team to lock in the overall set list and concept for the show. A woman they used to work with was still in possession of some footage Teyana needed and at that point she decided to call Karen Civil for help. Later, during an intense dance rehearsal, Teyana tells the camera “I like to get really hard on my dancers because they’re a representation of me and vice versa. I just want all of us to look good and I want them to be just as passionate as I am. I’m hard on people that I believe in.”

Tune in to the full first episode above and if you missed her House of Petunia set, you’re in luck as the performance is included toward the end. Enjoy!

