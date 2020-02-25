Love Is Blind: Two KEY Details We Didn’t Know About The Netflix Show

Everyone who has a Netflix account has been talking about the streaming service’s new dating show Love Is Blind. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 15 men and 15 women sit in pods and go on a series of dates while unable to see each another. In the end, if two people feel they made a real connection, they have the option of getting engaged and going on to spend more time together. Ultimately, we watched as Netflix sent just five engaged couples to Mexico, prior to their (expedited) wedding days.

But, one contestant, Rory, tells Women’s Health there were actually more engaged couples than viewers get to see — in fact, there were eight. From Women’s Health:

“They were like, ‘We were expecting one or two [engagements], not eight! We set up to film five!'” Rory says. “It was this weird whiplash moment, like ‘What!?’ They just kind of gave us our phones back and said ‘Good luck, thanks for joining us, but we just can’t cover your story.'”

Oh, and if you’re wondering how Rory and Danielle’s love story ends? They did take their own post-show vacation to Miami (sans cameras), but “unfortunately, we didn’t last that long,” Rory says. “The connection, at least on my side, was very pure and very real. I think it just wasn’t as real for her once she thought more through it.”

Rory tells the publication he would do the entire experiment over “in a heartbeat.” And, for those couples who did go on to film, it seems they haven’t been able to reveal their relationship status for OVER A YEAR! From Refinery 29:

At a Love Is Blind event in late February, contestant Damian Powers (who proposed to Giannina Milady Gibelli on the reality show) told Refinery29 that the first season stopped filming on November 15, 2018. Using the math — 38 days total, 10 days in the pods, and 28 days face-to-face — would mean that the Love Is Blind couples all met in the pods around October 9, 2018, and in person on October 19, 2018. That’s over a year ago. These couples went through this crazy experience and have had to publicly hide their marriage or breakup for over 14 months. New Love Is Blind episodes drop every Thursday. Tune in to see what all the hype is about!

