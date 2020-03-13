Press Play: Trevor Noah Mocks Trumplethinskin, New Trailer For Disney and Pixar Film ‘Soul’

“Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Check out the trailer and let us know if you’re as entertained as we are.

Elsewhere, Trump got roasted by Trevor Noah during The Daily Show and it was all too hilarious.

In case you missed it, Trump addressed the nation in light of Coronavirus, but little did he know the cameras were rolling before and after he officially began the address. “Today, we got to see the real Trump when he’s not acting ‘presidential.’ And honestly, this was pure comedy gold,” Noah said during the segment.

Watch Trump look a hot mess at the 6:06 mark in the clip above — we still can’t believe this man is the President of the United States.