You Da Best: 5 Female Rappers That Haven’t Gotten Their Flowers

It’s a fine time to be a female rapper this Women’s History Month considering MULTIPLE women are at the top of the rap game.

Cardi B continues to own the charts with songs like “Press” as well as a coronavirus remix featuring her vocals that’s steadily climbing the charts. Nicki Minaj is also setting records now that she’s the first female rapper to amass a net worth of $100 million.

The excitement for women rappers is only growing thanks to talent like Meg Thee Stallion and Mulatto rapidly building a fan base.

However, as women continue to lead the way in hip hop, some talented rhymers naturally tend to seep through the cracks — ladies who have been on their grind for just as long as some of our favorite chart toppers.

Check out one female rapper below who’s still doing her thing despite not necessarily having the same reach as a Nicki Minaj or Cardi B.

Then hit the flip for four other spitters who deserve flowers of recognition for this Women’s History Month.

1. Junglepussy

Clever, erotic, profound and a little bit of weirdness make up Junglepussy’s brand. The Brooklyn spitter is an expert at exploring relationships from the sexual, to the casual, to the outright serious with still a dash of humor. Oh, and she has bars too.

