That Darn ‘Rona: 7 Important Things COVID-19 Made Us All Forget About 

It feels as if the world has been in a constant state of panic and anxiety throughout the entire month of March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of us have been quarantined inside our homes for a week, and the rest of us are still trying to figure out what’s going on. Our regularly scheduled program has been greatly interrupted, and no one knows left from right, up from down.

The CDC has urged folks across the globe to stay inside during the National Emergency in effort to keep people from getting sick. Rumors have even began to surface that the government is planning to impose a National Curfew, but White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a Twitter post “This is not true!” However, several US cities have slowed down to stop the spread of the virus.

For millennials, this is our first time experiencing a global pandemic that we can actually remember and are directly affected by. Sure, we were alive for Y2K, and the Swine Flu and Ebola scares. But the Coronavirus outbreak has reached new levels of worldwide hysteria. So much so that the things that are usually important to us as a Nation have totally been forgotten about, due to COVID. Like today! Do you know that today marked the first day of Spring?

Kind of hard to celebrate the first day of spring with all that's going on, but I will try anyway.

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF SPRING! 🌻🌹 — Brya Berry (@BryaBerryTV) March 19, 2020

Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing we’ve forgotten about this week. Check out our list below.

Aries SZN

Y’all pray for us Aries ♈️ Ain’t nun wrong wit us just the Corona Virus canceled our bday plans — Kianna Johnson (@itspapikay) March 16, 2020

St. Patrick’s Day

This corona shit so crazy i ain’t even kno today was st Patrick’s day — zay maverick (@zaymaverick) March 17, 2020

Jay Electronica’s Debut Album

Jay Electronica dropped & we still talking about Corona? Priorities people!!! — Jonathan James (@JonathanJames23) March 13, 2020

Taxes

Imma wait till this whole corona epidemic is over to file my taxes 🤔 the whole IRS might drop dead you never know — Tim International✈️ (@timothylewis__) March 14, 2020

Utah Earthquake

SCARY: Video captured the moment inside the KSL studio when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit at 7:09am Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qGQ0KPTb6k — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) March 18, 2020

Everything that has happened before this week.

Corona Virus, Day light savings, full Moon and Friday the 13 all in the same week; who on earth is playing

Jumanji?😜🙃😉 pic.twitter.com/NswfRHT0K3 — BATMAN (@Bat00000000) March 13, 2020

