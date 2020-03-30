The Many Faces Of Yamiche Alcindor Prove She’s An Unstoppable Black Force To Be Reckoned With

Every now and then, someone comes along with enough smarts, grace and courage to call out the government on their trifling behavior. PBS NewsHour Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor is one of those valiant people who persists in getting the truth, no matter how uneasy it may make someone. In fact, the NBC political contributor did her job so well that it made Donald Trump super uncomfortable on Sunday during a briefing at the White House.

Trump is having yet another argument with @Yamiche. It is excruciating. pic.twitter.com/1JW4rJMEhd — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) March 29, 2020

Things started to go left when Alcindor asked Trump about his previous comments on the number of medical supplies needed by states to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Donald wasn’t pleased with her questioning his comments. He responded:

Why don’t you people — why don’t you act in a little more positive. It’s always trying to get you, and you know what, that’s why people don’t trust the media anymore.”

But Yamiche didn’t back down. She clapped back:

“Excuse me, you didn’t hear me, that’s why you used to work for the [New York] Times and now you work for somebody else”.

And in true DT form, he showed his high-key racist behind and told Alcindor, a Black Woman, : “Be nice. Don’t be threatening’”.

Then, Alcindor let it be known that “I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has clashed with the news anchor, and it probably won’t be the last. And judging by these regal journalistic pics, Yamiche Alcindor is smart, powerful, Black force that is not to be played with. She must be protected at all costs.

