Press Play: Anderson .Paak And Justin Timberlake Team Up For Energetic Music Video

Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake have dropped the visuals for their collaboration song “Don’t Slack” as part of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

The video stars one of the lead voices for the animated movie, Anna Kendrick. She plays an unsuspecting woman who’s magically followed around her home by the musical grooves of .Paak and Timberlake.

Trolls World Tour will be the first major Hollywood flick to go directly to streaming instead of being released in theaters. The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters nationwide on April 10, however the the coronavirus pandemic caused DreamWorks to offer streaming access to the movie for $20.

Along with Kendricks, the flick features the vocal talents of Timberlake, .Paak and additional vocal cameos by George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, Gwen Stefani and more.

Recently, Timberlake hinted at the possibility of a joint project with .Paak outside of their Trolls collaboration, according to Okayplayer.

“I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now,” Timberlake explained to Beats One’s Zane Lowe. “But we talked about a possible joint project.” Timberlake later explained that the album is still in the early stages of planning. “I don’t have an agenda to make an album,” he said. “But if it comes together then it comes together. In the meantime, I just want to stack records with people I love, and that I’m inspired by.”

You can check out the visuals for “Don’t Slack” below!

Also On Global Grind: