New ‘Tiger King’ Sequel Will Focus On The Whereabouts Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband [Details]

For the last few weeks, Netflix has had everyone in the nation talking about Tiger King. If you haven’t tuned in yet, the series follows the whirlwind life of zoo owner Joe Exotic and his enemies. One woman in particular, Carole Baskin, gave Joe hell. Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

As Joe’s life spiraled downhill, viewers couldn’t help but conclude he wasn’t the only problematic character in the show — Carole Baskin’s husband mysteriously disappeared and Joe’s claim that she fed him to her tigers isn’t all that far-fetched. Now, in a new show, Investigation Discovery (ID) will take a deeper dive into the whereabouts of Don Lewis and more. From Entertainment Weekly:

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus,” ID said in a statement. “Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

The new ID show is titled Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic and will reportedly show “the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown.” Stay tuned.

