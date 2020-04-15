Behind The Scenes: Romany Malco And Regina Hall Star In Comedy About An Ex-Prisoner Turned Life Coach

Actor Romany Malco — of 40 Year Old Virgin and Almost Christmas fame — is bringing all his talents to a new comedy movie that he wrote, directed and starred in.

According to Deadline, Cranked Up Films will released the flick entitled Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison to OnDemand in July 2020. The movie is based on a character from Malco’s YouTube channel who’s a self-proclaimed motivational speaker named Tijuana Jackson.

Jackson is just released from prison and he’s adamant about pursuing his dream of becoming a world renowned Life Coach. However, by going after a life-changing opportunity, he violates his parole. Facing more prison time and disconnected from the only support system he’s ever had, TJ must achieve success through serving his own community or fail miserably by serving time.

The movie co-stars Regina Hall from Little and Girls Trip fame and Tami Roman from Basketball Wives.

The flick was made independently with Josh Etting and Brian Etting producing while Will Packer Productions serves as executive producer.

“We had to make this movie independently because no one in their right mind would get behind such an outrageously controversial character, and that says a lot about Cranked Up,” Malco explained.

“We believe Romany’s comedic voice is one that is very much needed now more than ever and we can’t wait to share Tijuana Jackson with everyone who is old enough to watch it,” said Josh Etting.

You can keep Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison on your radar when it hits OnDemand July 10.

