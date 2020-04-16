So Underestimated: Timbaland Sent Justine Skye A Fire Beat & She Went OFF [Video]

If you ask us, Justine Skye is one of the most underestimated talents in the music industry. We already know she’s beautiful, but she also sings and writes her ass off, and has a dope style. If you’re tuned in, you know all of our favorites have been hitting Instagram Live to keep the masses entertained, the “Bulletproof” singer included!

Swizz Beats and Timbaland continue to host their Verzuz series, allowing the world to watch iconic music industry figures battle against one another. Ne-Yo went up against Johntá Austin, T-Pain and Lil Jon went head-to head, and there’s even talk that sworn enemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule might get in on the Instagram fun. Additionally, Timbaland has been using this quarantine time to turn up the heat on his collaborations, most recently sending a dope beat to Justine, which she immediately began working on. In a video she posted to her social media, she paid homage to Timbaland, Ginuwine and the late Static Major, fusing the melody of hit R&B classic “So Anxious” into a modern tune. And her lyrics were fire.

“Last night, you were here. What we did… it was something special,” she sings as the beat plays. “Boy I know that you could it feel it too. Can you let me know… yes or no,” she adds before going into a beautiful falsetto.

Check out the quick clip below, cause you’ve got to hear it for yourself, and stay tuned for more from Justine Skye. We need this tune to drop not now, but right now.

Timbaland sent me this beat last night.. I screamed and then started writing ✍️📀😭🚀🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xEMVYu2dqc — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) April 15, 2020

