Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Gov’t Loan In Support Of Small Businesses That Still Need Funding [Details]

Shake Shack is helping set the precedent for how we should all be treating one another during these uncertain times. The fast food chain has announced via LinkedIn that it will return the $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan provided to them, as many of the small businesses that need government assistance during the coronavirus pandemic have not received funding.

“On March 27, when both branches of Congress and the White House came to an agreement to provide sweeping financial assistance via the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, many of us in the restaurant industry cheered with a big sigh of relief. This pandemic, and the consequential shut-down of an entire industry that relies upon the gathering of people – at a moment when people cannot gather- had already shown that no restaurant is unsinkable. With slim margins in our industry to begin with, restaurants of all sizes and flavors were vulnerable and laying off people by the hundreds. Indeed, both Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality Group needed to make those tough decisions too, furloughing or laying off hundreds of team members throughout our respective companies—one a publicly traded company, the other an independent restaurant group,” Danny Meyer and Randy Garutti began their statement. Danny Meyer serves as Shake Shack founder and CEO of the chain’s parent company, Union Square Hospitality Group. Randy Garutti is the CEO of Shake Shack.

The statement continues…

“While the program was touted as relief for small businesses, we also learned it stipulated that any restaurant business – including restaurant chains – with no more than 500 employees per location would be eligible. We cheered that news, as it signaled that Congress had gotten the message that as both as an employer, and for the indispensable role we play in communities, restaurants needed to survive. There was no fine print, anywhere, that suggested: ‘Apply now, or we will run out of money by the time you finally get in line.'”

They go on to say the funding has been exhausted, however, and therefore many were not helped…

“Late last week, when it was announced that funding for the PPP had been exhausted, businesses across the country were understandably up in arms. If this act were written for small businesses, how is it possible that so many independent restaurants whose employees needed just as much help were unable to receive funding? We now know that the first phase of the PPP was underfunded, and many who need it most, haven’t gotten any assistance. Shake Shack was fortunate last Friday to be able to access the additional capital we needed to ensure our long term stability through an equity transaction in the public markets. We’re thankful for that and we’ve decided to immediately return the entire $10 million PPP loan we received last week to the SBA so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now. We urge Congress to ensure that all restaurants no matter their size have equal ability to get back on their feet and hire back their teams. We are an industry of 660,000 restaurants with nearly 16 million employees. While it is heartening to see that an additional $310 billion in PPP funding is about to be approved, in order to work for restaurants, this time we need to do it better.”

Click here to read the FULL statement and let’s continue to look out for one another, especially during this crisis.

