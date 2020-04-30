Press Play: Grant Gustin Opens Up About Anxiety, Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy Special Gets Trailer Treatment

Just as the sixth season of The Flash comes to an end, Grant Gustin is opening up about his mental health.

The CW star sat with Michael Rosenbaum for his podcast, Inside of You, and talked about struggling with anxiety since he was about “4 or 5” years old. Revealing that anxiety is “ever-present” in his life, Grant told the host “I’ve come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself… I’ve always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work — like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure.”

At 30 years old, Grant seems to have definitely come a long way. In fact, he just wrapped the sixth season of his hit superhero series. Check out his full Inside of You interview above.

Elsewhere, Jerry Seinfeld‘s upcoming comedy special got trailer treatment.

Premiering globally via Netflix on May 5, 23 Hours To Kill will mark Seinfeld’s first original special in over twenty years.

“Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy,” the official synopsis reads. “Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.”

