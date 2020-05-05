Press Play: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Hit ‘Fallon,’ Steve Carell Returns To Comedy TV In ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell is starring in his first comedy series since The Office and we have Netflix to thank. The upcoming show is called Space Force and it’s due on the streaming service May 29. Here’s a quick synopsis:

“A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

According to Carell, the show wasn’t actually finished when he agreed to do it. “Space Force came around in a rather atypical way. Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show — the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force. I heard about the idea through my agent, and Netflix pitched the show to me, and then I pitched the show to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it,” he explained via press release, adding “There was no show, there was no idea aside from the title. Netflix asked, ‘Do you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And I pretty much immediately said, ‘Well yeah, sure. That sounds great.’

Check out the official trailer up top.

Elsewhere, Mila Kunis and hubby Ashton Kutcher stopped by the virtual version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A rare media appearance, the two played a voice swap game in which they answered questions for each other, and it was pretty hilarious. Fallon asked Ashton what he was excited to do once the pandemic subsided and everyone was allowed to go outside again and Mila responded on behalf of her husband: “My favorite thing to do is to just go outside naked and run around.” It didn’t end there. Check out the fun clip above.

Also On Global Grind: