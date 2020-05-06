Press Play: Ellen Has A Surprise For Sweet FedEx Worker Who Sanitized Package For At-Risk Customer

A FedEx worker went viral for a kind deed he did on the job and now Ellen DeGeneres is making sure his family is showed some kindness as well.

In case you missed it, delivery driver Justin Bradshaw sanitized a package after learning someone in the recipient’s house had an auto-immune disorder and was at higher risk for contracting coronavirus. The moment was caught on camera and when his wife posted the clip to Facebook, it blew up.

“As I approach the door, I saw a big red stop sign on the note and it alerted me that someone inside was high risk and immediately. I thought about my daughter Nova, who’s actually micro-preemie and was actually born a little over one pound.” Justin’s wife Yasmin added “And having a high-risk child of our own, he was basically doing what he does on a daily day-to-day basis. They just caught it on camera this time.”

It turns out the two got into a bit of an argument over Justin’s newfound fame — Justin didn’t want the video posted, but Yasmin refused to remove it, saying “People need to see, especially in times like this, people need to see that there’s still nice people in the world.'”

“Well to me, it was something that I was doing out of the heart, like, that’s something that I do on the regular. So, to me, it didn’t seem as big as how everyone took it, you know, because this is something I do and I understand what’s going on because of my daughter,” Justin explained earlier.

Ellen gifted the young couple $20,000 and invited them to be guests on her show when the pandemic is over. Watch the heartwarming clip up top and be sure to be kind to others during these uncertain times.

