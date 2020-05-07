Behind The Scenes: Release Date Is Set For Spike Lee Flick Starring Chadwick Boseman

Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving, considering they’ve been unleashing loads of content to keep us entertained while quarantined. The streaming site is currently gearing up for a Spike Lee Joint that will involve Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

On Thursday, Spike Lee announced the release date for his movie Da 5 Bloods, which will stream on Netflix on June 12. According to Shadow and Act, the movie “follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together.” Along with Boseman, the movie stars Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors.

The script for the movie was co-written by Lee along with BlacKkKlansman writer Kevin Wilmott. The movie will act as Lee’s first feature with Netflix. His show She’s Gotta Have It started streaming on the site back in 2017 and it ran for two seasons. Lee also produced the breakout indie flick See You Yesterday, which started streaming on the site in 2019.

Meanwhile, Boseman last starred in the 2019 movie 21 Bridges and the actor had a breakout year back in 2018 when he took on the lead role in Marvel’s Black Panther. The 42-year-old actor is set to revive his role in Black Panther II which is set for a 2022 release date.

Also On Global Grind: