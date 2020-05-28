Migos Talks Virtual Performances, Health Disparities In The Black Community, & More With VICE TV

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff sat for a virtual appearance on Vice TV’s Shelter In Place With Shane Smith. During the chat, they talked not wanting to perform virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, the Black community not having access to health insurance, and more. The Migos trio are one of the most successful groups in the world right now, but unlike many entertainers, they’re not living in their own bubble — their families have been affected by the deadly virus and they know first-hand how health crises like this one disproportionately affect communities of color as a whole.

Through this Youtube series, Shane Smith aims to offer the public a “deeper understanding of the current global crisis” by way of interviews with some of the biggest names in science, journalism, entertainment, food, and economics. Tune into some highlights below, ahead of the full episode dropping tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Offset from Migos on Performing Virtually Versus IRL

“We really do not want it to be virtual because it ain’t like no feeling from a kid to see his favorite group on that stage, right there. It’s like taking the soul out of performance, when you do virtual ones. The experience will never be the same, if that was to be, what we working on doing now because when we perform, Migos, like we touch our fans. We interact with our fans, like we talk to them and make sure they speak back to us, on stage, make them chant back. It will take away the soul out of performance to me.” – Offset from Migos

Offset from Migos on Black, Brown & Economically Disadvantaged Communities Struggle for Health Insurance Hit Harder by Coronavirus

“It’s true because we don’t have the same resources, You know we got all this paper and we’re ‘successful’ and still like family members in our family do not have or qualify for health insurance or they can’t get it. And they’re already fifty-years-old and already have a health issue that they have been dealing with for 10 years. It’s like, when you don’t have the resources and the funds, you’re just out of luck. That’s just what it is in real life. There’s not a lot of resources, a lot of folks don’t have money. I know so many people in my family and my friends’ family that don’t have health insurance. When you try to get, you know, I try to pay upfront, that still don’t work. You have to go through different processes and you still might not be eligible… it leave them to suffer or try to have a chance at survival that is so small.” – Offset from Migos

Quavo from Migos on Black Culture Going to Doctors Too Late Like His Grandmother

“Our culture, we become doctors ourselves…It’s like our culture really barely go to the doctor. That’s why sometime you get the results that we get, you know, because we just, we wait until it gets super- super-super-duper serious. My grandmamma actually passed to cancer like four years back just because the fact she didn’t tell us and did not want to scare us and put that fear in our heart that we was kind of losing her. And really we could have gotten her the best help in the world. And so it’s just it’s just like that’s what we do. It’s a thing we do, it’s a thing we grew up on and it’s kind of like built into our bodies. And that’s that’s just the way it is.” Quavo from Migos

