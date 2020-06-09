Watch: Terry Crews Tries To Explain His ‘Black Supremacy’ Comment But It’s Still Cringeworthy AF

This week, Terry Crews had the internet in disbelief when he hopped on Twitter, wrote out the phrase ‘Black supremacy,’ and pressed ‘Tweet’ for all the world to see.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” the actor wrote, receiving immediate backlash. In response to critics, Terry said that he was speaking on self-righteousness and “gatekeepers of Blackness.” See his tweets below.

What he tweeted next shows he really is comfortable with ‘Black Supremacy’ as a phrase however. “Any Black person who calls me a coon or [an] Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black [Supremacist], because they have determined who’s Black and who is not,” he wrote.

In a new interview with Seth Meyers, he took another shot at explaining himself. Here’s what he said when asked about the infuriating tweet…

“One of the big things I tweeted was the fact that I felt that, you know, defeating white supremacy without the help of white people could create a Black supremacy. Now the term ‘Black supremacy’ was just destroyed. I mean, and what I was trying to say is the fact that… I… as a member of the Black community, there have been so-called ‘gatekeepers’ who decide who’s Black and who’s not. And, in this effort, to really push equality and to end white supremacy and systematic racism, there are certain Black people who’ve determined that what I’m doing, it has no bearing. I have been rendered moot because I am ‘successful’ — and my point is: just the fact that we need all of us. When you’re talking about women’s rights — women’s rights without men, nothing changes. If men don’t understand how to treat women, we’re gonna have a problem and it’s the same thing with white people. If white people don’t understand how to treat us as a community, we’re gonna have a problem. But also, in our own community, we have to know how to treat each other. And we have to allow ourselves to agree, to disagree, to have different view points ’cause right now, in the words of Joe Biden, ‘If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t Black.’ And these are terms that are even passed around within our own community and I’m going ‘Guys, it’s bigger than that… We are bigger than that.’ And that was the point I was trying to make, but people held on to the Black supremacy concept. Again, it’s Twitter and taken out of context, anybody can roll with anything. But I do want to let everyone know that, that comment and that tweet was said out of love, in an effort for reconciliation. I want to be the solution. I do not want to be the problem.”

“We can all get better, but I do not want to see us get more and more extreme. That’s the biggest point I’m trying to make,” he concluded.

Watch his response at the 0:50 mark and chime in. Plus responses to Terry’s cringeworthy ‘Black Supremacy’ statements below.

