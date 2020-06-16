Best Of Black-Owned: From Tech To Makeup, 4 Cool Businesses That Are Paving The Way

It’s all about Black unity, as we come together to fight the injustices our communities have faced across the globe due to racism, police violence, and systemic oppression.

Coincidentally, June is a very special month for Black folks. Not only is it Black Music Month, Pride Month, and Caribbean-American Heritage Month, on the 19th of June we celebrate Juneteenth — the day American slaves were declared free. So, now more than ever, we need to support our Black peers across the board, and that means in business, too. Not only are we fighting for a seat at every table, we’ve created our own opportunities while leading the way in several industries.

From makeup to telecommunications, Black folks are proven innovators. Black Lives Matter and so do Black businesses, so check out a few of our favorites below.

Figgers Communications

Based in Florida, this telecommunications company was founded by Freddie Figgers in 2009. Since then, it’s pushed the needle on innovative tech, making headlines last year for inventing wireless headphones that translate any language.

God Is Dope

If you have social media of any kind, you’ve probably come across this clothing brand, pushing a simple yet positive message in a stylish way. Based in Atlanta and founded by Sharod Simpson, the company offers t-shirts, hats, and hoodies that pay homage to the most high in a variety of colors. Cop some merch and rep your love for God.

Ka’oir Fitness

Keyshia Ka’oir started her fitness brand back in 2013 and it’s been a favorite amongst Black women ever since. Her infamous waist eraser is one of the most popular waist trainers out there — but she’s no one trick pony, as she’s dedicated her time to producing several products all geared toward getting Black men and women in the best shape of our lives. Her products are curve-friendly and receive stellar reviews.

And last but not least, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna entered the makeup game with her own line back in 2017. The superstar made history when she launched her Fenty Beauty brand with a whopping total of 40 foundation shades — now extended to 50 — for women of all colors. From that moment on, she’s been a leader in makeup and inclusivity in the beauty industry. Plus, her products are cool and easy to use.

There are so many Black-owned businesses that specifically cater to our interests, goals, and strengthening as a community. What are some of your faves?