Jennifer Hudson Brings Aretha Franklin’s Story To Life In New MGM Film ‘Respect’ — Watch The Trailer Inside

Jennifer Hudson is bringing the story of Aretha Franklin to life in a new MGM movie starring many of our faves.

According to a press release, Respect will be in theaters this December, featuring an all-star cast that includes Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald, and more. Liesl Tommy, the first Black woman ever nominated for the ‘Best Direction of a Play’ Tony Award, will direct and it’s her feature film debut!

ALSO: Colin Kaepernick & Ava Duvernay Bring Colin In Black & White To Netflix [Details]

“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice,” a quick synopsis reads.

Get into the credits below and check out the teaser trailer up top. Rest in peace to Queen Aretha.

starring…

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin

Marlon Wayans as Ted White

Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin

Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland

Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler

Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin

Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin

Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin

Heather Headley as Clara Ward

Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin

Tate Donovan as John Hammond

and

Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington

DIRECTOR: Liesl Tommy SCREENPLAY BY: Tracey Scott Wilson STORY BY: Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson PRODUCERS: Scott Bernstein p.g.a., Harvey Mason Jr., Jonathan Glickman EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stacy Sher, Jennifer Hudson, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

Also On Global Grind: