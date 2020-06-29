Jennifer Hudson Brings Aretha Franklin’s Story To Life In New MGM Film ‘Respect’ — Watch The Trailer Inside

Jennifer Hudson is bringing the story of Aretha Franklin to life in a new MGM movie starring many of our faves.
According to a press release, Respect will be in theaters this December, featuring an all-star cast that includes Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald, and more. Liesl Tommy, the first Black woman ever nominated for the ‘Best Direction of a Play’ Tony Award, will direct and it’s her feature film debut!
“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice,” a quick synopsis reads.
Get into the credits below and check out the teaser trailer up top. Rest in peace to Queen Aretha.