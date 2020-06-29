CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson Brings Aretha Franklin’s Story To Life In New MGM Film ‘Respect’ — Watch The Trailer Inside

Jennifer Hudson is bringing the story of Aretha Franklin to life in a new MGM movie starring many of our faves.

According to a press release, Respect will be in theaters this December, featuring an all-star cast that includes Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald, and more. Liesl Tommy, the first Black woman ever nominated for the ‘Best Direction of a Play’ Tony Award,  will direct and it’s her feature film debut!

ALSO: Colin Kaepernick & Ava Duvernay Bring Colin In Black & White To Netflix [Details]

“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice,” a quick synopsis reads.

Get into the credits below and check out the teaser trailer up top. Rest in peace to Queen Aretha.

starring…
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin
Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin
Marlon Wayans as Ted White
Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin
Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland
Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler
Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin
Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin
Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin
Heather Headley as Clara Ward
Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin
Tate Donovan as John Hammond
and
Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington
DIRECTOR: Liesl Tommy
SCREENPLAY BY: Tracey Scott Wilson
STORY BY: Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson
PRODUCERS: Scott Bernstein p.g.a., Harvey Mason Jr., Jonathan Glickman
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Stacy Sher, Jennifer Hudson, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

