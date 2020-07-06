Rest In Peace: Here’s What Fans Are Saying About Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album So Far

Back in February, rising star Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills murder that left the music industry in mourning. The Brooklyn rapper was just starting to reap the benefits of his hard work and get a taste of fame. Fans praised him for his mixtape series Meet The Woo and vets like 50 Cent showed love, never hesitating to tell folks how dedicated Pop Smoke really was.

Though he died before releasing his debut album, 50 signed on as executive producer and worked with the late rapper’s team to make sure the project came to fruition. Just a few months later, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was released with a slew of features, including 50, Quavo, Rowdy Rebel, Christian Combs, and more.

“According to Hits Daily Double, the album should debut with 175-195K total US units this week,” Headline Planet reports. “About 27-30K will come from album sales, with the rest coming from track sales and streams. A unit total in that range will almost certainly yield a #1 debut in the United States. The late Pop Smoke previously charted twice on the Billboard 200, both times with mixtapes. His ‘Meet The Woo’ earned #105, while ‘Meet The Woo 2’ grabbed #7.”

Check out what fans have been saying about the album below. We are praying for Pop Smoke’s loved ones during this difficult time and hoping they get the justice they deserve. May he rest in peace.

