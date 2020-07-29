Honoring The Life And Legacy Of Helen Elizabeth Woods

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sad news for the iOne Digital family…

It is with saddened hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of Helen Elizabeth Woods, the mother of our founder and Chairwoman, Cathy Hughes, and grandmother of our CEO, Alfred Liggins. Ms. Helen, as she was affectionately called, transitioned on Saturday, July 25, at the age of 96. Her remarkable life was a composite of moments that are imprinted on the history of her family and our culture forever. Ms. Helen is notably remembered as a trombonist for The International Sweethearts of Rhythm, the first integrated, all-female big band in the country. The band, founded by her father, Laurence C. Jones, at Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1938, received international acclaim and challenged the racial and gender barriers of that time. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Hughes and Alfred ask that donations be made to The Piney Woods School, which is still in existence today. To learn more about the school and make a donation in Ms. Helen’s honor, use the link provided below. Please join the Urban One family as we offer our loving support and prayers to the Hughes/Liggins family at this time.

Donate to The Piney Woods School HERE

