Rest In Peace, Beautiful: Naya Rivera Laid To Rest In Private L.A. Funeral

2020 has been a tough year for us all. To add to several tragedies, the industry is mourning the death of Naya Rivera after she drowned while swimming with her son. This week, family and friends laid the Glee actress to rest at an L.A. cemetery following a reportedly private funeral.

From People:

"Naya Rivera has been laid to rest. The Glee star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by PEOPLE. The document, filed in Ventura County, California, confirms that Rivera's cause of death was 'drowning' and states that she died within a manner of '[minutes].' It also notes that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death."

Naya, who was 33 years old, drowned in Lake Piru after mustering just enough energy to save her son Josey, authorities said. Josey told police his mom placed him back on their boat and then drifted away.