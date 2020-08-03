Rest In Peace: Frank Ocean’s Little Brother Reportedly Dead After L.A. Car Crash [Details]

2020 continues to shock us all. We are beyond sad to report Frank Ocean’s little brother Ryan Breaux has reportedly passed away.

According to the info that is currently available, authorities responded to a call about smoke in Westlake Village over the weekend. When they got there, a vehicle was “engulfed” in flames, with the two people inside already dead.

From CBS Los Angeles:

“A memorial was held on Sunday night for two people killed overnight in a fiery one-vehicle crash in Westlake Village. Deputies responded to a call of smoke in the area around 1:30 a.m. near Skelton Canyon Circle. When officials arrived, the vehicle had been fully engulfed in flames and two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was severely damaged and hit a tree before getting cut in half on impact. Several messages of condolences were shared on social media on Sunday after news of the crash’s reported victims, who some friends gathered nearby for a memorial told CBS2/KCAL9 were singer Frank Ocean’s teen brother Ryan Breaux and classmate and school athlete Ezekial ‘Zeek’ Bishop.”

Paris Brosnan (son to Irish-American actor Pierce Brosnan) confirmed the news with a heartfelt message on his social media.

“Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most,” he wrote, adding Ryan “was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew.”

We are keeping Ryan and Zeek’s loved ones in our prayers at this time. May they rest in peace.

