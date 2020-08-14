Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Shares His Thoughts On The Highly-Debated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

After several Game of Thrones stars gave their thoughts on the finale, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is sharing his opinion on whether GoT got it right.

Nikolaj, who played Jamie Lannister in the hit HBO series, was asked by Variety if he was surprised that fans wanted a more dramatic ending and he responded:

“I didn’t follow it at all. [Pauses.] Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to ‘Game of Thrones.’ I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.:

When asked if he would do the ending differently, he said the finale was fine how it was…

“Oh, how did it end? He was — no, it was fine. It was great. It was fine. How do you end that story? Let’s talk about this in 10 years, then you can talk about it. But now, I think it’s a little too recent.”

