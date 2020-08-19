Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Sexism & Her ‘Black-ish’ Character Having To Do “Lady Chores”

Tracee Ellis Ross is a one-of-a-kind woman whose talent knows no bounds, especially where acting is concerned. But Tracee is not only talented, she’s all about sticking up for women and changing how we’re portrayed in the media. In a recent interview with L.A. Times’ Can’t Stop Watching podcast, she shed some light on the conversations she had with writers about her Black-ish character.

“What I did speak up about from the beginning was, ‘Why am I carrying laundry?’ ‘Why am I the person in the kitchen cooking right now, when this has nothing to do with the scene?’” she said in regards to Rainbow Johnson’s character development. “Even sometimes when it does have something to do with the scene. I started coining them as ‘lady chores.’ ‘Why am I doing the lady chores?’ ‘Can’t Anthony [Anderson] do the lady chore?’”

Touching on why it was so important to question what would seem like small decisions in regard to her role, Tracee explained “I don’t believe they’re ‘lady chores.’ I believe they’re house chores. And I don’t believe that we should assume.”

“I believe every relationship is a negotiation between two people about what each of them feel comfortable doing, and I think the more that we portray that on television, the more that that becomes the reality out in the world, or matches the reality that the world actually is,” she added.

Listen to the episode here and chime in with your thoughts.