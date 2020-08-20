Congrats! ‘All American’ Star Chelsea Tavares Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Beautiful Video

All American star Chelsea Tavares shared some amazing news with her followers when she revealed on Wednesday that she is pregnant.

Initially, she posted a photo of her baby bump with the caption, “God gave me two dreams about you and I can’t wait to meet you.”

Tavares will be welcoming her child with boyfriend Joshua Bowen.

Not too long after making the announcement via a photo, Tavares made another Instagram post featuring a video of her sharing the news with family. By the look and sound of it, Tavares and Bowen shared the news with their parents as well as their great grandparents and siblings.

It’s definitely a tearjerker filled with romance, joy and yes, crying.

Taveres got her start as a child star on the Nickelodeon shows Unfabulous and Just Jordan. Now, at 28 years old, she stars on the hit CW teen drama All American. She lends her talents playing Patience, the love interest of Coop, played by rapper an actress Bre-Z.

Although All American was renewed for a third season, it’s not certain when the show will return to The CW, especially since the coronavirus pandemic has halted productions across the country.

Until we know, you can check out season one and two of the binge-worthy show on Netflix!

