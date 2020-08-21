Tune In: Mariah Carey Samples Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly” For New Anthem “Save The Day”

Mariah Carey has released the first single from her upcoming compilation album, The Rarities. A record for the times, the living legend sings about coming together to “Save The Day” …

We’re all in this together

You’re my only hope

And it’s too divided, too deep to understand

But if we don’t do it, tell me, who will?

Oh, we always say these words that don’t mean too much

I wonder, where is the love?

It’s curious

The fear still holding us down

One day, will we look up?

Paying homage to another legend on the energizing track, she samples Lauryn Hill‘s version of “Killing Me Softly,” . “‪This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: mariahcarey.lnk.to/Rarities,” Mariah said in an album announcement earlier this week.

