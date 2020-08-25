Get Excited: Garcelle Beauvais Signs On As Co-Host For ‘The Real’

Following Tamera Mowry’s departure from The Real, Garcelle Beauvais has been added on as co-host for the daytime talk show.

Taking to Instagram to make the official announcement, The Real showrunners said they were excited about the latest addition — as are we.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real. My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Garcelle said in a statement shared on the show’s IG account.

Separately, Garcelle also shouted out her co-hosts: “I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion and to be sitting at the table with these amazing women @comiclonilove @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai Will be an honor and a blast #talkshow #newhost.”

Loni Love hit Instagram to say “Welcome to the family!”

Some of Garcelle’s most beautiful moments this year below. The Real returns Monday, September 21.

