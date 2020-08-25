Update: Aaliyah’s Full Music Catalogue Could Be Hitting Streaming Platforms SOON

For what feels like forever, music lovers everywhere have been bummed over not being able to digitally access Aaliyah’s full music catalogue. But 2020 is an unbelievable year and surprise, it looks like we may be able to stream the best of Aaliyah soon.

The beautiful icon died in a tragic plane crash back in 2001, leaving behind three projects and a slew of hits for our listening pleasure — but, with the exception of her first album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, her music has not been available for streaming. Complex blames Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson.

“Aaliyah’s internet absence is different—there’s no logic to it. It’s not an artistic statement or a play for more money, and there’s no dedicated Aaliyah-only streaming service in the works. Instead, there’s a single, stubborn man, sitting on a catalog that includes almost all of her most famous work, as well as albums from Timbaland and Toni Braxton, and a trove of unreleased original material that’s never before been heard,” Complex stated in a 2016 article, adding “Right now, the only Aaliyah album legally available online is Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, the one that Hankerson doesn’t control the masters for, and the one where she sings lyrics penned by the suspected pedophile she was fraudulently married to. This does not honor her legacy.”

In a message tweeted out by @AaliyahApp on the anniversary of the singer’s death, tagging Global Grind and several other music outlets, fans got an update of sorts.

“To Our Loyal Fans,” the message begins. “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

There aren’t many details available at this time, but we will continue to keep you posted on the status of Aaliyah’s catalogue, which her uncle previously said would be made available at the top of this year for Aaliyah’s birthday. May Baby Girl rest in peace.

