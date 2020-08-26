Netflix Announces The Cast For New Quarantine-Produced Anthology Series, ‘Social Distance’

The coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it in a matter of weeks and while it’s difficult to put these unprecedented times into words, Netflix has apparently captured at least some of that hardship in a new anthology series. The show, Social Distance, is a completely remote production.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Distance is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.”

Cast members will include Danielle Brooks, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Mike Colter, and more. Check out the full cast list below (it’s in no episodic order, according to the streaming service).

Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) with real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks; Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) with real-life daughter Rocco Luna; Misha Brooks; Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor)

Oscar Nunez (The Office); Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights) with real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo; Guillermo Diaz (Scandal); Miguel Sandoval (Station 19); Camila Perez (Gotham); Olli Haaskivi (Manifest); Giana Aragon

Mike Colter (Luke Cage); Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton); real-life spouses Heather Burns (Bored to Death) and Ajay Naidu (Office Space); Shakira Barrera (GLOW); Steven Weber (xx) with real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber; Helena Howard (Don’t Look Back)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us) with real-life father Ayize Ma’at; Lovie Simone (The Craft)

Max Jenkins (Dead to Me); Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace); Peter Vack (Love Life); Rana Roy (Life Sentence)

Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU) with real-life son Leo Bai-Scanavino (Peter’s son); Ali Ahn (The Path); Tami Sagher (Orange Is the New Black); Barbara Rosenblat (Orange Is the New Black); Michael Mulheren (Rescue Me)

Real-life spouses Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife); Sunita Mani (GLOW); real-life spouses Raymond Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life) and Marcia Debonis (Orange Is the New Black)

Kylie Liya Page; Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); David Iacono (Grand Army); Will Meyers (The Village); Niles Fitch (This Is Us); Ava Demary (FBI)

Social Distance was created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Jenji Kohan. Stay tuned as the series is due to premiere this fall.