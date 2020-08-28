Who Is Budding Actress & Activist Lexi Underwood? Get To Know The Brilliant Birthday Girl Inside

Today is Lexi Underwood’s 17th birthday and we’d like you to join us in celebrating the young Black queen.

But first, a proper introduction. At her young age, Lexi has already snagged many, many on-screen roles across television, theatre, and film. You’ve seen her in ABC’s The Good Doctor, Netflix’s Family Reunion, The Disney Channels’ Raven’s Home, The Lion King musical, and more. Most recently, however, Lexi really crushed her role as Kerry Washington’s daughter in Hulu’s new hit series Little Fires Everywhere.

Appearing as Pearl Warren, Lexi played a teenage girl who moved around with her mysterious mom for most of her life. Wanting to feel settled, she urged her mother to plant roots in Shaker Heights, Ohio where they befriended the wealthy, dysfunctional Richardson family. As the two families became entwined, so did their secrets. The drama is extensive and we were very impressed by the youngsters on set, Lexi especially.

So who is she in real life? Instagram gives us a few clues…

She’s definitely into fashion — and obviously modeling.

Seriously, get Wilhelmina on the line.

She is a prominent voice amongst Gen-Z activists and fights for justice in the Black community.

As well as women’s rights.

She sings.

She is a filmmaker — with her own production company.

Whatever “it” is… she’s clearly got it.

She’s a Lakers fan, we presume.

She’s buddies with Tyler, the Creator.

Her mom is her BEST buddy though.

Like, best BEST buddy.

She’s no stranger to the front lines.

She’s friends with Yara Shahidi too.

She’s mastered the art of the quarantine photoshoot.

She was featured in Teen Vogue’s ‘Up Next.’

Here she is for V Magazine.

Last, but certainly not least, she was featured in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2020 list.

Happy Birthday Lexi! Wishing you many more blessings!

