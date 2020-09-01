Mariah Carey Reveals Her Sensual Chart-Topping Song “My All” Is Really About THIS Pro Baseball Player

Mariah Carey‘s song “My All” came out in 1997 and now, more than 20 years later and ahead of her upcoming memoir, the living legend has revealed who inspired the chart topper. Apparently, she and Derek Jeter had a quick fling toward the end of her marriage to Tommy Mottola. Allison P. Davis writes in a featured interview for Vulture:

While my friend who is a Lamb Supreme has always suspected it, I, a solid Mariah fan who can sing at least ten of her songs without missing a word, was surprised to learn from the book that “My All” was not just about the general thrall of a new love so exciting you’d do anything to bone but about Carey and her brief fling with Derek Jeter.

The knowledge that this stuff is “already out there” made it easier for Carey to write the memoir. It removed the burden of dropping bombshells (though there are some) and instead lets her just confirm, contextualize, and detail things from her POV — like how she and Jeter met at a dinner party and started text-flirting, secretly, while she was at the end of her marriage to Mottola. Knowing that fans already suspected the song “The Roof” was about her first meeting with him made it easier for her to reveal what she wore the night they had a clandestine kiss on the roof (get it?) of his apartment building. There was Moët. She wore a buttery leather Chanel skirt. She remembers her boots and the rain and her hair curling in stunning detail.

“Of course I do! I can never forget that moment,” she says. “I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations.” When she belts, “I’d risk my life to feeeeyall / Your body next to mine,” in “My All,” it’s because she really was risking her life to have a night with Jeter in Puerto Rico, she says.

Click here for the rest of their chat and be sure to cop The Meaning of Mariah Carey when it drops later this month, September 29.

