Single & Sexy: Steamy IG Moments From Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown is officially on the market again.

The Queer Eye star hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confirmed he and director Ian Jordan are no longer together. He told Ellen co-producer and guest host Stephen “Twitch” Boss the split was necessary to maintain his happiness, although he and Ian are still friends.

“It was postponed by the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially cause my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years and we broke up about three and a half months ago,” Karamo said of their wedding. “It’s one of those things where I said… we were distracted by so much — with the kids and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say ‘How is our communication? How is other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’ We’re not 20 anymore, so it wasn’t just like ‘Oh, I’m not gonna text you anymore.’ It was like ‘We have a family and home. How do we separate this?’”

More from Karamo, plus photos on the flip.

ALSO: Lawddddd | Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Jamie Foxx Is “Hung Like A Horse” After He Confesses They Should’ve Been Together

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind: