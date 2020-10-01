Sending Love & Prayers: The Sweetest Photos Of Chrissy Teigen & Her Beautiful Family

We’re all keeping Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their family in our prayers after the model and TV personality revealed they lost the child she was pregnant with. Chrissy was in the hospital for what she described as nonstop bleeding, but sadly, it doesn’t seem her doctors were able to help. She took to Instagram with this message:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” she continued. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

See the heartbreaking photo she posted here. We are uplifting their family in prayer at this time. Please join us in showing the Stephens some love… more photos of their sweet family below and may Baby Jack rest in peace.

ALSO: For The People | All The Ways In Which Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Also On Global Grind: