Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman Star In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ — First Look Photos Inside

Chadwick Boseman is starring in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, alongside Viola Davis. The first look photos released today by Netflix are bittersweet, as the world continues to mourn Boseman’s tragic death. The upcoming film is produced by Denzel Washington, whom the late icon had a very special relationship with, and directed by George C. Wolfe.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary ‘Mother of the Blues,’ Ma Rainey (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is adapted from the August Wilson play of the same name and due on the streaming service December 18. The film “celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth,” Netflix states via press release. More photos and the official film credits below.

Directed by: George C. Wolfe

Screenplay by: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Based on the Play by: August Wilson

Produced By: Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a., Dany Wolf

Executive Producer: Constanza Romero Director of Photography: Tobias Schliessler, ASC Production Designer: Mark Ricker Costume Designer: Ann Roth Editor: Andrew Mondshein, ACE Composer: Branford Marsalis Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown, Joshua Harto

