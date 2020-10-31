Quarantined For Halloween? 7 Horror Flicks Starring Black Leads

Happy Halloween!

This year’s celebrations are in full effect, despite the coronavirus pandemic. We have to continue to maintain our distance from one another, true, but we still have plans to dress up, eat candy, watch scary movies, and flaunt our spookiest Halloween looks for the ‘Gram.

Speaking of scary movies, there are a number of thrillers starring Black leads you should get into if you haven’t already. As far as suspense is concerned, Black creatives have set the bar — from classics like the the Wayans family’s Scary Movie franchise (which has grossed $896 million at the box office worldwide) to Jordan Peele’s Us, there’s a little something for every kind of horror movie lover.

To kick off the most terrifying day of the year, we’ve listed 7 titles that’ll make your heart skip a beat.

ALSO: How Much Do You know About The Spooky Origins Of Halloween? [POP QUIZ]

Black Box (2020)

After a tragic car accident, a single father starts an experimental treatment to try and restore his lost memory.

Us (2019)

Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.

Fatal Affair (2020)

A brief encounter takes a dangerous turn when Ellie (Nia Long) discovers her old friend David (Omar Epps) is more unstable than she realized.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

In TYLER PERRY’S BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN, Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween fending off killers, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, ghouls and zombies while keeping a watchful eye on a group of misbehaving teens.

Get Out (2017)

A young African American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s cursed family estate.

Tales From The Hood (1995)

Stack, Ball and Bulldog arrive at a local funeral parlor to retrieve a lost drug stash held by the mortician Mr. Simms (Clarence Williams III). But Mr. Simms has plans for the boys.

Scary Movie (2000)

Starring Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans and Shannon Elizabeth, ‘Scary Movie’ is a send-up of today’s most popular horror movies, a familiar-looking group of teenagers find themselves being stalked by a more-than-vaguely recognizable masked killer. As the victims begin to pile up and the laughs pile on, none of your favorite scary movies escape the razor-sharp satire of this outrageously funny parody.

Also On Global Grind: