Happy Birthday, Puff: Which Diddy Mood Best Describes You In This Moment? [Quiz]

It seems like just yesterday we were watching Sean Combs Diddy-bop all in Mase’s futuristic ‘90s music videos. Today, as Americans wait for the official winner in the run for President of the United States, the mogul turns 51 — he’s focused on the election, though. In case you missed it, he recently shared his thoughts on Trump and even launched a party for the Black community.

“Our Black Party’s number one goal is to unify behind a Black agenda. That’s it. You can be a part of the Democratic Party, the Republican party, you can be an Independent. But, if you’re Black, you wasn’t born Republican, you wasn’t born Democrat, you wasn’t born Independent — you were born Black. We have to seize our political power or it’ll just be more of the same,” he said in a recent sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God.

On the topic of Trump, Diddy insisted white men like him need to be banished.

“I think this president has done a great job of rattling America,” Diddy said. “When you move in fear, you don’t have any leverage… white men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous. This man literally threatened the lives of us and our families… ‘stand back and stand by.’ We’re in a war and we’re not taking this like it’s a war. We’re taking this like we’re in a presidential election… we’re in a war of love vs. hate. The number one priority is to get Trump out of office.”

Watch that interview in depth here, if you haven't already tuned in.

