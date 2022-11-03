It’s National Men Make Dinner Day: Try These 7 Quick & Easy Meals For Wifey

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

This one is especially for the men who rarely cook for their queens. Today is National Men Make Dinner Day. Yes, it is a real national holiday and you should celebrate and prepare a nice home cooked meal for your family tonight. Gender roles are pretty much nonexistent these days though many men still adhere to them. Women are confidently bringing home the bacon and men are comfortably staying at home with their children. Even if you still believe in traditional gender roles, today is the perfect day to change it up a bit and make it somewhat easier for your spouse. Here is a list of 7 quick and easy meals to make in under 30 minutes.

1. Sausage and Pepper Ravioli Skillet

A lovely Italian dish that packs a lot of flavor. This meal is quick and easy. Just cook the store-bought ravioli and the sauce simultaneously. Lastly, top it with your cheese and it’s delzioso. Try this recipe for your lady tonight and pair it with some red wine.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/20-minute-sausage-and-pepper-ravioli-skillet-8706239

2. Sweet and Sour Glazed Shrimp

No need for take out when you can eat in. Try this sweet and sour glazed shrimp recipe for wifey this evening. It is a convenient dish that just takes a bit of preparation. Once you have all of your ingredients in place, cooking time is only 15 minutes and dinner is served.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/sweet-and-sour-glazed-shrimp-5288799

3. Chicken Scampi Pasta

Men love to joke about women only knowing how to prepare pasta. The real tea is that it is a quick and convenient meal to prepare when you simply do not have the time. Also, who doesn’t love pasta? Bon Appetit!

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/chicken-scampi-pasta-5588113

4. Grilled Steak With Greek Corn Salad

The truth is men love their steak. This is probably a recipe men will find the most comfort in, and the great news is here is a new way to prepare it that only takes 20 minutes. Grill a steak for the family with a side of Greek corn salad for the win.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/grilled-steak-with-greek-corn-salad-3562019

5. Instant Pot Salmon with Garlic Potatoes and Greens

Here is a staple meal that everyone can enjoy. This meal is packed with nutrients that you and the family need. If you don’t have an instant pot, try your air fryer or cook it traditionally over the stove.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/instant-pot-salmon-with-garlic-potatoes-and-greens-3894814

6. Chicken Parmesan

This is a healthy chicken parmesan recipe that is delicious. It is perfect for a cozy night in with your family. Add garlic bread and a side salad and you are all set for the perfect dinner.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/quick-baked-chicken-parmesan

7. Lamb or Beef Shakshuka

Spice it up with lamb or beef shakshuka packed with mixture of spices, jalapeno and chipotle. This tomato and egg dish is so hearty and savory. Typically, a breakfast dish but you can have this for any and every meal.

Find the recipe here:

https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/rachael-ray/lamb-or-beef-shakshuka-5639034

Try out these seven recipes. Your wife is going to love you for it and she will have enough energy to thank you for it later. Wink, wink. Enjoy and let us know your favorite recipe!