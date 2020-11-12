Law & Order: SVU Is Back And Detective Stabler Returns With His Own Spin-Off Show

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns for the 22nd season tomorrow (Nov. 12). The speculations of actor Christopher Meloni’s return to the show circulated after NBC released news of their latest spin-off drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime starring his character, Detective Elliot Stabler.

The new drama, Law & Order: Organized Crime, brings Elliot Stabler back to the NYPD after the character experiences a traumatic personal loss. Meloni’s character was written out at the end of SVU’s 12th season when he announced his retirement. There must have been a change of heart as he plans to return in the latest rendition of the Law & Order series. The season will consist of 13 episodes and it is being described as “Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

Fans were hoping to be reintroduced to Elliot Stabler’s character on SVU’s Season 22 return, but it appears the spinoff has been delayed until 2021. It had initially been announced that Meloni would first be appearing on the upcoming season premiere of SVU before leading his own show. Fans hoped that Stabler would be back on television this fall.

These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again. For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year. https://t.co/khZoQXE3mB — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 27, 2020

Law & Order writer, Warren Leight, told fans on Twitter earlier this summer that things change in show business quite often and for now, Stabler won’t be getting a reintroduction. Fans were thrilled to see a potential Stabler return to the show saying that it was the one thing that might get them through this treacherous pandemic.

Olivia, the Stabler's return and the original Law & Order @lawandordertv — Torpotnos (@Chris14714910) October 8, 2020

Unfortunate news for fans of Meloni’s character, but the great news is the premiere of Season 22 of SVU will return tomorrow (Nov. 12) on NBC. Fans of the show can expect to see Detective Stabler back in action next year on his own spin off show.

As for the long-standing drama series, Law & Order: SVU, it is always exciting to see what big social political stories the writers retell in the latest season. This year brought out many celebrities and public figures skeletons, so there is no telling what the future of SVU has for its’ loyal fans. Nonetheless, fans are eager to see for themselves.

This Thursday SVU returns 😍😍😍 — 𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐈 (@yamisosa__) November 8, 2020

Check out the trailer for Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU:

Lights are back on in the 16th Precinct. #SVU returns TOMORROW at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/2jVcdsEWtq — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) November 11, 2020

