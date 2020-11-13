Tune In! Blac Youngsta Teams Up With Da Baby On Jess Carp-Produced Bop ‘Saving Money’

Blac Youngsta is blessing the world with some new music during these crazy times and we’re excited, since the Memphis rapper is incredibly good at getting people to dance. One listen to what is arguably his biggest hit to date, “Booty,” and you’ll see what we mean.

Now, fans have an entire project to comb through, as Blac dropped F*ck Everybody 3, the third installation in his ongoing mixtape series. He hit instagram to announce several collaborations, including “Trench B*tch” featuring Chicago star Lil Durk.

That said, F*ck Everybody 3 has no shortage of guest appearances. Blac teams with mentor Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Money Bagg Yo, Swae Lee, and, on “Saving Money,” rising heavyweight Da Baby makes his mark. The topic of the Jess Carp-produced track is a broke, unemployed woman who’s able to save money because she’s spending her man’s coin. It’s a hilarious bop, showcasing a meticulous flow from Blac who did his thing alongside Da Baby.

“Big stepper, I’m a star stepping sh*t/Rob who? ‘Cause I keep a weapon, sh*t/I don’t sue and I don’t press charges, I just get you hit/ but I’mma still flex and sh*t,” Blac Youngsta spits. Tune in below and be sure to stream F*ck Everybody 3 on all platforms now.

