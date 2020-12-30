ICYMI: The CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Gets Official Trailer Treatment

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Clark Kent & Lois Lane are hitting the small screen once more in the upcoming CW series, Superman & Lois. Starring Bitsie Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin in the title roles, the series follows the legendary couple on their parenting journey.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel AKA Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Hoechlin has played Superman in the CW’s Supergirl series and is also known for his roles in 7th Heaven and Teen Wolf. Similarly, Tulloch is best known for her role in Grimm and played Lois Lane in Supergirl and The Flash. Check out the Superman & Lois trailer below and stay tuned for the series’ official premiere, Tuesday, February 23.

