Hustle & Grind: Meet Houston Lifestyle Architect J Mulan

Happy Birthday to Jaleska “J Mulan” Holman, one of our favorite power players moving the culture in Houston, TX. J Mulan is celebrating her 26th birthday today and we KNOW the Texan beauty knows how to celebrate. As a culture manager for Martell and Avion, rubbing shoulders with celebs and creating memorable experiences are all part of the job for J Mulan. Also an A&R and lifestyle specialist, J has curated memorable events for brands and celebrities including Bad Boy, Ciroc, Maxim, REVOLT, DJ Khaled, Justin Combs, the NFL and more. If you don’t know about her — ask Cardi or Meg — we know they do! Check out photos of J Mulan doing her thing on the scene with some of our favorite artist below.

Last year 21 Savage helped her celebrate her birthday.

As a fellow Panamanian, Pop Smoke’s death hit home even harder.

She knows how to turn up like Trippie Redd

Getting the pandemic bag with Lil Baby

Right by Meg’s side to toast Cardi’s special day.

Poppin’ bottles with Quavo

Can you imagine how much MORE lit the year would have been if COVID hadn’t factored in? Regardless J Mulan will definitely keep making moves in 2021 and beyond.

