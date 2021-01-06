2021 Grammys Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic — Official Statement Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed a couple of months, according to a new report that cites the pandemic as the reason for the change in schedule. In a joint statement provided to AP, Recording Academy Interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr., CBS exec Jack Sussman, and Grammys executive producer Ben Winston said:

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

“An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents,” AP goes on to note.

In a previous interview, Mason Jr. explained what the Grammys might look like this year, telling Variety…

“We’re looking at Staples with a limited audience, although that seems increasingly unlikely; Staples with live performances and no audience; or something a little more virtual, with some elements from different locations,” he says. “We’re still waiting to hear back from our partners at the network and the venue and our medical experts, because obviously we want this to be safe for everyone. But the date is definitely Jan. 31, and it’s going to be a spectacular show.”

We are keeping the country and all those around the world who’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in our prayers. We will continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces. The 2021 Grammy Awards are now slated to take place on March 14, instead.