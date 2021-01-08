Tune In: Oxymorrons Kick Off 2021 With New Visual, “Green Vision”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Oxymorrons are giving us the energy we need at the top of this strenuous new year. One of our favorite bands, the Hip-Hop/Rock fusion act has dropped a new visual for their song “Green Vision.” Filmed by A1Vision and produced by Zach Jones & The Hustle Standard, the rockstars stick close to home, as they hit the streets of New York to show off some staples of city life with their friends.

When asked about the meaning and inspiration behind the track, the group explained:

“Green means go! So ‘Green Vision’ to us is go time. It’s us putting our stamp on the world with our ‘new’ New York rock sound. It’s a song that defines us as a whole sonically and image-wise. It’s that real New York braggadocious sh*t that our city is known for. It’s Oxy – Hip-Hop low end, heavy hitting drums, wailing guitars, and most importantly, swag. We’re here to break down genre barriers, kick down walls of what people consider rock music. Rock has evolved but it’s here to stay and so are we!!!! Get used to it!”

That said, they clearly have no plans of letting up on the pressure they applied in 2020 (we love to see it!!). Last year, K.I., Deee, Matty Mayz, and Jafe Paulino signed to Jason Butler’s 333 Wreckords, dropped their incredible single “Justice” (in response to the ongoing fight against racism and police brutality), and helped change lives by raising money for mental health awareness.

Without further ado, check out their latest offering below and be sure to stay tuned!