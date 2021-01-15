Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, & More Join Star-Studded, Untitled David O. Russell Film

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

David O. Russell‘s got a new film on the way and very little is known about it so far, besides the fact that it’s definitely going to be star-studded. According to reports, filming is taking place on the West Coast and sizzling hot-ticket names like John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more have been nabbed for the highly-anticipated flick.

From Deadline:

“While we still don’t know much about David O. Russell’s forthcoming feature for New Regency, Deadline has confirmed that Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have all joined the starry ensemble. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana will also star in the untitled project, which is based on an original idea from the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Filming is currently underway in Califonia. New Regency’s Arnon Milchan will produce alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.”

Russell’s last film, Joy, earned star Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar nomination. Stay tuned for more details as they surface!

