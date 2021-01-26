Gucci Mane x Beyoncé Is The Collaboration We Never Knew We Needed

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Beyoncé announced her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection “Icy Park,” which features wintery whites, fur and snow boots. The Internet assumed the collection would feature the self-proclaimed Icy Queen, Saweetie, but Beyoncé and her team had another icy collaboration in mind. Gucci Mane began trending yesterday (Jan. 25) thanks to being featured as one of the models in the new collection. This campaign is fitting for the Grammy nominated artist as he has notoriously been So Icy.

Beyoncé’s third Ivy Park collection appears to be as cold as the winter months. Gucci Mane is amongst the roster of talented artists and activists featured. Artist Kaash Paige, models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman are all fabulously featured in the latest drop. Though Icy Park does not have an expected release date just yet, the mysterious “coming soon” announcement previewing photos of the campaign should give supporters of the brand a hopeful taste of what will drop before we know it.

The new teaser video for the campaign debuted on the official Ivy Park Instagram Sunday night and it featured shots of the new collection’s pieces including a long logo faux fur coat, sneakers and cozy sweatsuits. Beyoncé has already released two previous collections, always to much excitement with her elaborate Ivy Park boxes sent out to celebrity friends and influencers. The collections always combine her style with the cozy feel of athleisure wear. This third collection is designed to blend alpine wear and streetwear.

The new Adidas x Ivy Park collection will be fitting for any winter occasion. Feel free to hit the slopes or the streets with this comfy new line. It is said that Icy Park will focus on size-inclusivity with this campaign, which aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers.

A major win for everyone involved. Who knew Gucci and Beyoncé were the collaboration we needed? Gucci Mane in 2006 was not giving the cover of GQ or face of a global brand like Beyoncé’s Ivy Park apparel brand. The growth is immaculate.

We will keep you updated with the release date and what else Beyoncé has to come with her partnership with Adidas.

