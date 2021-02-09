90’s Nostalgia: Cory and Topanga Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Reunite In Panera Bread Vday Promo

One of 90’s television’s favorite fictional couples reunite in a special Panera Bread Valentine’s Day campaign. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, best known for their roles as Cory and Topanga of the beloved 90s sitcom Boy Meets World, are back together for this humorous take on a Rom Com entitled “Forever Flatbreads.”

The digital short, “Forever Flatbreads”, directed by Fred Savage, features the on-screen young love duo serendipitously reuniting at a Panera Bread restaurant and falling in love all over again over a plate of Panera’s Pepperoni Flatbread. The film is a hilarious spoof on Rom Coms.

The short ends with Danielle Fishel’s line, “You Had Me At Pepperoni.”

The cute Boy Meets World, Rom Com-inspired digital short is the nostalgia necessary for a weekend of comfort and love with your partner. Since most couples are snuggled in their homes this Valentine’s Day, everyone is looking for something cozy and comfortable to do safely at home. The statistics say nearly 70% of Americans would be happier receiving comfort food instead of flowers this year and nearly 60% say they would prefer a casual dinner over a fancy Valentine’s Day meal.

A special ode to the nostalgic Friday night TV block of the 90’s, Panera Bread is offering customers a special promotion for Lover’s Day. The chain store of bakery-café fast casual restaurants is offering their Thank God It’s Flatbread (TGIF) pizza promotion for online orders, which gives you 50% off any flatbread from 2/9-2/16 when you use their code: TGIF.

Panera Bread is offering comfort in its purest form – 90’s and pizza. Simply enter the promo code in the Panera app or at a bakery-café to redeem the offer, while supplies last. Happy lover’s day!