Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx Returns To TV As A Sitcom Father In Upcoming Netflix Series [Photos]

Jamie Foxx in Netflix sitcom 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'

Jamie Foxx, Kyla-Drew, and David Alan Grier star in Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Jamie Foxx is officially returning to television and we couldn’t be more excited.

Those who grew up on The Jamie Foxx Show know the singer-songwriter-actor is one of the most well-rounded talents around. Not only has his music career earned him several awards, including a Grammy for “Blame It,” Foxx has played some of the most revered roles in big screen history. Truly, his resume is sick —we’re talking films like Ray, Ali, Django Unchained, Jackie Robinson, Dreamgirls, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Soul, and the list goes on. And on. And on.

The cast of Netflix's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!'

Porscha Coleman plays Jamie Foxx’s sister in new Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

For his small screen return, Foxx teamed up with Netflix and The Jamie Foxx Show/Martin showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans on a new series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!. Also starring Kyla-Drew and David Alan Grier, Foxx plays a bachelor who suddenly learns he’s a father to a teenage girl. The show is inspired by his real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).”

Check out more stills from Foxx’s latest offering below. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is due on Netflix, April 14. Get excited.

Jamie Foxx plays Kyla-Drew's dad in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jamie Foxx plays Kyla-Drew’s dad in Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Jamie Foxx, Kyla-Drew, and David Alan Grier star in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jamie Foxx, Kyla-Drew, and David Alan Grier star in Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Porscha Coleman plays Jamie Foxx's sister in new Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Porscha Coleman plays Jamie Foxx’s sister in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Jonathan Kite plays alongside Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jonathan Kite plays alongside Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: EDDY CHEN / Courtesy of Netflix

Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier star in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier star in Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Jonathan Kite, Jamie Foxx, and Kyla-Drew take a selfie in an episode of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Jonathan Kite, Jamie Foxx, and Kyla-Drew take a selfie in an episode of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

Heather Hemmens plays alongside Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Heather Hemmens plays alongside Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! | Source: SAEED ADYANI / Courtesy of Netflix

